Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kamaru Usman earns whopping $1.5m from Masvidal knockout
The Nation  - By Ekaete Bassey UFC’s Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, earned not less than $1.5 million from his second round victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shocker! See How Much UFC Fighter Usman, Earned From Masvidal Knockout Naija Loaded:
Shocker! See How Much UFC Fighter Usman, Earned From Masvidal Knockout
Kamaru Usman Earns A Whopping $1.5m For Defending His Title Against Jorge Masvidal KOKO TV Nigeria:
Kamaru Usman Earns A Whopping $1.5m For Defending His Title Against Jorge Masvidal
Kamaru Usman earned $1.5m from Masvidal knockout Instablog 9ja:
Kamaru Usman earned $1.5m from Masvidal knockout
UFC 261: See How Much Kamaru Usman Earned From Masvidal Win Anaedo Online:
UFC 261: See How Much Kamaru Usman Earned From Masvidal Win
See How Much Kamaru Usman Will Pocket After Crushing Jorge Masvidal At #UFC261 The Genius Media:
See How Much Kamaru Usman Will Pocket After Crushing Jorge Masvidal At #UFC261
Kamaru Usman To Earn $1.5m From Masvidal Knockout Mojidelano:
Kamaru Usman To Earn $1.5m From Masvidal Knockout
National Daily:
Kamaru Usman earns whopping $1.5m from Masvidal knockout


   More Picks
1 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 12 hours ago
2 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Polaris Bank sustains profit growth with N28.9b PBT in 2020 financial year - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 There?s nothing wrong with the constitution, there are a lot of things wrong with our people - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info