How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram

A Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers, a military source has said. The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on ...



