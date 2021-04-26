Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDDC: IYC issues FG one-month ultimatum to inaugurate board
News photo Vanguard News  - The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has issued President Muhammadu Buhari a one-month ultimatum, from April 25, to inaugurate the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) otherwise the Council will not guarantee the safety ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

