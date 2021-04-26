Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAF says it is investigating story alleging it men killed 20 soldiers
News photo The Guardian  - Nigerian Air Force on Monday said it has commenced investigating a report that its officials killed 20 Nigerian Army personnel by accident in an airstrike at Mainok, Borno State. “The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging “ ...

4 hours ago
