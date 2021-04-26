Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
The Street Journal  - The Streetjournal Magazine is an online investigating media house that specializes on systematic, serious crimes, political corruption or corporate wrongdoing.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi Govt Spends N3bn On Pensions, Gratuities In Q1 2021 Leadership:
Kogi Govt Spends N3bn On Pensions, Gratuities In Q1 2021
Nearly N3 billion spent on pensions, gratuity in 2021 - Kogi Govt Premium Times:
Nearly N3 billion spent on pensions, gratuity in 2021 - Kogi Govt
Kogi Govt. Pays Retirees N2.9bn Gratuity, Pension Independent:
Kogi Govt. Pays Retirees N2.9bn Gratuity, Pension
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension Prompt News:
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension News Diary Online:
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
Kogi govt spends N2.9bn on pensions, gratuity payment Pulse Nigeria:
Kogi govt spends N2.9bn on pensions, gratuity payment


   More Picks
1 “I sold corn and fuel to survive” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke emotional as she recounts her struggles before fame (video) - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
2 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
6 6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Eliminate Boko Haram leader just as you crushed IPOB commander, Omokri challenges Army - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 2 hours ago
10 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info