20 Soldiers Feared Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally’ Bombs Truck Conveying Military Re-inforcement During Boko Haram Attack
News photo News Of Nigeria  - Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers, a military source has revealed.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

