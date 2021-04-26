Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
20 Soldiers Feared Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally’ Bombs Truck Conveying Military Re-inforcement During Boko Haram Attack
News Of Nigeria
- Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers, a military source has revealed.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Soldiers killed as air force ‘accidentally’ bombs military truck during Boko Haram attack
The Breaking Times:
VIDEO: How Nigerian Air Force Bombed Soldiers, Thinking They Were Boko Haram
Nigerian Eye:
Soldiers killed as air force ‘accidentally’ bombs military truck during Boko Haram attack
Edujandon:
Over 30 Soldiers Killed as Nigerian Air Force Bombs Soldiers Fighting Boko-Haram (Details below)
Skytrend News:
VIDEO: Soldiers Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally’ Bombs Military Truck During Boko Haram Attack
Mojidelano:
Soldiers Reportedly Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally’ Bombs Military Truck During Boko Haram Attack, Investigation Commences (Video)
Affairs TV:
Soldiers Killed as Air Force ‘Accidentally’ Bombs Military Truck During Boko Haram Attack
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Airforce Killed Our Soldiers Thinking They Were Boko Haram – Army Officer [Video]
Online Nigeria:
VIDEO: How Nigerian Air Force Bombed Soldiers, Thinking They Were Boko Haram
More Picks
1
“I sold corn and fuel to survive” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke emotional as she recounts her struggles before fame (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
2
20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge -
My Celebrity & I,
7 hours ago
3
Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
4
Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
5
Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
6
6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 -
Legit,
21 hours ago
7
Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Eliminate Boko Haram leader just as you crushed IPOB commander, Omokri challenges Army -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
2 hours ago
10
Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
