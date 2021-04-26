“Be aware that not all hair smoothing products contain formaldehyde, which is why you need to read the label to see what is in the product,” the alert urges.

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
‘Black Axe’ bust: Italian police arrest 30 suspected members of Nigerian mafia gang - Editorials 360,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
There?s nothing wrong with the constitution, there are a lot of things wrong with our people - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago