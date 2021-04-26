Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Okada riders, transport union's fight not ethnic clash —Lagos police
The Punch
- Police... that the incident was a disagreement between motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada riders and members of a transport union
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Transport Union Members, Okada Riders Clash In Lagos
Vanguard News:
Lagos: Ojo transport unions clash not linked to ethnicity ― Police
The Info NG:
Normalcy Returns To Iyana Iba After Okada Riders’ Clash
TVC News:
Police restore normalcy at Iyana-Iba following clash between transport unions
The Eagle Online:
Okada riders, transport union’s fight not ethnic clash —Lagos police
Pulse Nigeria:
'No ethnic clash,' Lagos Police restores peace as transport unions cause unrest in Ojo
The Street Journal:
Lagos: Ojo transport unions clash not linked to ethnicity ― Police
Kemi Filani Blog:
Several dead as Okada riders, transport union members clash in Lagos
More Picks
1
“I sold corn and fuel to survive” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke emotional as she recounts her struggles before fame (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
19 hours ago
3
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
4
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
18 hours ago
6
Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
8
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
9
Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Woman left with swollen eyes after allegedly being beaten by her husband for starting a business (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...