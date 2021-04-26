Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pandemonium as suspected hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles (photos/video)
Yaba Left Online  - A group of suspected hoodlums have reportedly attacked the Lagos State University, main campus, Ojo, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles The Punch:
PHOTOS: Hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles
PHOTOS: Hoodlums Attack LASU, Destroy Vehicles News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Hoodlums Attack LASU, Destroy Vehicles
Hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles [PHOTOS] Top Naija:
Hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles [PHOTOS]
Hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles (video) Effiezy:
Hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles (video)
Some Hoodlums Lunch Attack On LASU, Destroy Vehicles (Photos) Fresh Reporters:
Some Hoodlums Lunch Attack On LASU, Destroy Vehicles (Photos)
Pandemonium as suspected hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles (photos/video) Naija Parrot:
Pandemonium as suspected hoodlums attack LASU, destroy vehicles (photos/video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 8 hours ago
3 We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info