Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing
Nigerian Tribune  - Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing

16 hours ago
The Punch: Stop hidden charges, exploitative marketing, Gbajabiamila tells banks
Stop hidden charges, exploitative marketing, Gbajabiamila tells banks
Premium Times: Gbajabiamila faults aggressive marketing, hidden charges by banks
Gbajabiamila faults aggressive marketing, hidden charges by banks
The Herald: Banks exploiting Nigerians with 'hidden' charges, exploitative marketing - Gbajabiamila
Banks exploiting Nigerians with ‘hidden’ charges, exploitative marketing - Gbajabiamila
The Nigeria Lawyer: Gbajabiamila Kicks Against Banks' Hidden Charges, Exploitative Marketing
Gbajabiamila Kicks Against Banks’ Hidden Charges, Exploitative Marketing
News Diary Online: Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks' 'hidden' charges, exploitative marketing
Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks’ ‘hidden’ charges, exploitative marketing
The Eagle Online: Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks 'hidden' charges, exploitative marketing
Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks ‘hidden’ charges, exploitative marketing
Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks News Verge:
Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks' 'hidden' charges, exploitative marketing — NEWSVERGE


1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 16 hours ago
4 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
7 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
