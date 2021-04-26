Post News
News at a Glance
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes
PM News
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday warned Nigerians to be wary of fraudulent schemes that promises quick returns and gains.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Nigerians losing money to fraudulent investment schemes - EFCC
Naija Loaded:
“Nigerians Are Losing Money To Fraudulent Investment Schemes” – EFCC
EFCC:
EFCC Raises Alarm over Fraudulent Investment Schemes The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is alarmed at the rate Nigerians send petitions to the Commission on fraudulent investments that promise high return with little risks to investors.
Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC raises the alarm over fraudulent investment schemes
Prompt News:
Beware of Fraudulent Investment Schemes, EFCC Warns
Daily Nigerian:
EFCC raises alarm over crypto, fraudulent investment schemes
The Street Journal:
EFCC raises alarm over fraudulent investment schemes
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Be wary of fraudulent schemes that promises quick returns - EFCC warns Nigerians
See Naija:
Nigerians losing money to fraudulent investment schemes – EFCC
Global Village Extra:
EFCC Warns Against Investing In Fraudulent Finished Schemes
Tori News:
EFCC Sends Strong Warning to Nigerians About Fraudulent Investment Schemes
