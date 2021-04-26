Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - A total of five students have now been killed by the armed group.

14 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 16 hours ago
4 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
7 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
