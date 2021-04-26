Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers
Pulse Nigeria
- A total of five students have now been killed by the armed group.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
CNN Africa:
Kidnappers kill two more students abducted from Nigerian university
Vanguard News:
Two more Greenfield University students killed
The Guardian:
Nigerian kidnappers kill two more university students
BBC World:
Kidnappers kill two more students abducted from Nigerian university
The Street Journal:
Nigerian kidnappers kill two more university students
Online Nigeria:
Kidnappers kill two more students abducted from Nigerian university
More Picks
1
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
3
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
16 hours ago
4
Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
7
How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...