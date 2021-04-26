Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG
News photo Vanguard News  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately reverse the arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegal decision to suspend ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lift Suspension of Channels TV or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells FG Signal:
Lift Suspension of Channels TV or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells FG
Channels TV: SERAP Tells FG To Lift Suspension Or Risk Legal Action The Herald:
Channels TV: SERAP Tells FG To Lift Suspension Or Risk Legal Action
Reverse TV Suspension Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells FG Independent:
Reverse TV Suspension Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells FG
Lift Suspension Of Channels Tv Or Face Legal Action — SERAP Tells FG The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lift Suspension Of Channels Tv Or Face Legal Action — SERAP Tells FG
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG The Street Journal:
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG The Eagle Online:
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG News Diary Online:
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG


   More Picks
1 “I sold corn and fuel to survive” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke emotional as she recounts her struggles before fame (video) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
2 Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
3 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 6 hours ago
4 We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info