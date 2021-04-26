Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Investment in Bitcoin, high risk prone to fraud - EFCC warns
News photo Vanguard News  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has warned Nigerians to be wary of investing in Bitcoin, as the scheme remains a high risk and prone to fraud given its unregulated nature.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud, EFCC warns The Cable:
Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud, EFCC warns
Investment in Bitcoin, high risk prone to fraud – EFCC warns The Street Journal:
Investment in Bitcoin, high risk prone to fraud – EFCC warns
Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud - EFCC warns The News Guru:
Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud - EFCC warns
EFCC: Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud Lailas News:
EFCC: Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud
Nigerians should be wary of investing in Bitcoin, as the scheme remains a high risk and prone to fraud given its unregulated nature -- EFCC Instablog 9ja:
Nigerians should be wary of investing in Bitcoin, as the scheme remains a high risk and prone to fraud given its unregulated nature -- EFCC
EFCC: Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud » NEWS Within Nigeria:
EFCC: Investment in Bitcoin prone to fraud » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 16 hours ago
4 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
7 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info