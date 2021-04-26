Post News
News at a Glance
Profile codes: UTME candidates will get refund for unsuccessful requests - JAMB
The Nation
- Candidates who could not generate profile codes to register for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) because...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
UTME Candidates to Get Refund for Unsuccessful Requests, Says JAMB
Daily Post:
UTME candidates to be refunded for unsuccessful registration - JAMB
The Trent:
JAMB To Refund Candidates For Unsuccessful UTME Registration
Oyo Gist:
"UTME candidates to be refunded for unsuccessful registration" – JAMB
Nigerian Eye:
UTME candidates to be refunded for unsuccessful registration – JAMB —————- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has promised to refund monies paid by candidates who were unable to generate profile codes du...
Infotrust News:
UTME Candidates To Be Refunded For Unsuccessful Registration – JAMB
Tori News:
UTME Candidates To Be Refunded for Unsuccessful Registration - JAMB
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Over 50 villages deserted due to bandits' attacks, says Niger governor -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
4
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
23 hours ago
5
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
6
Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
7
Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
8
Update: Bayern Munich confirm Julian Nagelsmann new coach, will begin his new role on July 1 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
23 hours ago
10
So much bad news in Nigeria every day, we've become numb to it - Banky W -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
