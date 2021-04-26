Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Vigilante arrest two notorious criminals terrorizing market in Bayelsa
This Day:
Nigeria Must Remain United to Surmount Current Challenges, Says Tinubu
Legit:
Fans celebrate actor Jimmy Odukoya as he marks birthday online
Panic as gunmen shoot Imo commissioner, others The Punch:
Panic as gunmen shoot Imo commissioner, others
John Okiyi Kalu: Kinetic Abia: Ikpeazu’s industrialization agenda is delivering Daily Post:
John Okiyi Kalu: Kinetic Abia: Ikpeazu’s industrialization agenda is delivering
Vanguard News:
Borno NLC denies sack of 6,000 teachers
CJN to swears-in 18 new Justices of Court of Appeal Thursday The Nation:
CJN to swears-in 18 new Justices of Court of Appeal Thursday
The Cable:
On several occasions, @elrufai has insisted that the state will not negotiate or pay ransom to bandits — a position that has been criticised by parents of the abducted students.
Leadership:
Why I Visited President Buhari - Tinubu
We need more passport offices in Ogun, says Governor Abiodun Nigerian Tribune:
We need more passport offices in Ogun, says Governor Abiodun
Complete Sports:
Shearer Includes Iheanacho In Premier League Team Of The Week
Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at her pre-birthday dinner The Info NG:
Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at her pre-birthday dinner
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official Premium Times:
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official
2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers Pulse Nigeria:
2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers
Boko Haram has taken over 50 Niger State communities, married housewives — Governor The Eagle Online:
Boko Haram has taken over 50 Niger State communities, married housewives — Governor
VIDEO: "For Those Of You Still Talking Anyhow, You Will Be The Next On The Line"- Rita Edochie Warns Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: "For Those Of You Still Talking Anyhow, You Will Be The Next On The Line"- Rita Edochie Warns
5 Soldies feared killed in fresh attack by gunmen on security formation in Rivers Independent Television:
5 Soldies feared killed in fresh attack by gunmen on security formation in Rivers


