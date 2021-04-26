Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Strike: Labour Ministry demands apology from JUSUN, PASAN for walking out on Ngige
Vanguard News  - THE Ministry of Labour and Employment is demanding an apology from the striking Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, for walking out on the Minister, Senator Chris Ngige last week.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

