Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Boko Haram has taken over 50 Niger State communities, married housewives — Governor
The Eagle Online
- This was revealed by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello on Monday
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Boko Haram seizes territory, hoists flag in Niger State
The Guardian:
Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger village’
The Trent:
Boko Haram Has Taken Over Niger State - Governor Bello Cries Out
Ripples Nigeria:
Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger village
Daily Nigerian:
Boko Haram takes over town in Niger State, hoists flag
Nigeria Breaking News:
Boko Haram takes over town in Niger State, hoists flag
More Picks
1
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
14 hours ago
2
Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
3
‘Black Axe’ bust: Italian police arrest 30 suspected members of Nigerian mafia gang -
Editorials 360,
10 hours ago
4
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
5
Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
7
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
8
Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
10
There?s nothing wrong with the constitution, there are a lot of things wrong with our people - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
