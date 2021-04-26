Post News
News at a Glance
Bank customer dies in Port Harcourt after failed attempts to get cash for treatment
Vanguard News
- A yet to be identified bank customer has died after falling on several attempts to withdraw cash for his treatment.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Anger As Bank Customer Slumps, Dies In Port Harcourt
The Street Journal:
Bank customer dies in Port Harcourt after failed attempts to get cash for treatment
Kanyi Daily:
Sick Customer Dies At Bank After Failed Attempts To Withdraw Money For His Treatment [Video]
Salone:
WOW !!!: Panic as Sick Customer Dies at The Bank After Waiting For a Long Time in Port Harcourt (Video)
Gist Reel:
Sick bank customer dies at the bank after allegedly waiting for a long time
Edujandon:
Family protests as bank customer slumps, dies in Port Harcourt
Newzandar News:
Panic as sick bank customer dies at the bank after allegedly waiting for a long time (Video) » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
4
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
5
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
21 hours ago
6
Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
7
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
8
Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
9
Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
10
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
