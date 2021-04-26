Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bank customer dies in Port Harcourt after failed attempts to get cash for treatment
Vanguard News  - A yet to be identified bank customer has died after falling on several attempts to withdraw cash for his treatment.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anger As Bank Customer Slumps, Dies In Port Harcourt The Punch:
Anger As Bank Customer Slumps, Dies In Port Harcourt
Bank customer dies in Port Harcourt after failed attempts to get cash for treatment The Street Journal:
Bank customer dies in Port Harcourt after failed attempts to get cash for treatment
Sick Customer Dies At Bank After Failed Attempts To Withdraw Money For His Treatment [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Sick Customer Dies At Bank After Failed Attempts To Withdraw Money For His Treatment [Video]
Salone:
WOW !!!: Panic as Sick Customer Dies at The Bank After Waiting For a Long Time in Port Harcourt (Video)
Sick bank customer dies at the bank after allegedly waiting for a long time Gist Reel:
Sick bank customer dies at the bank after allegedly waiting for a long time
Family protests as bank customer slumps, dies in Port Harcourt Edujandon:
Family protests as bank customer slumps, dies in Port Harcourt
Panic as sick bank customer dies at the bank after allegedly waiting for a long time (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Panic as sick bank customer dies at the bank after allegedly waiting for a long time (Video) » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 11 hours ago
4 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
5 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 21 hours ago
6 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable, 17 hours ago
9 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info