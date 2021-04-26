If you’re still able to maintain happiness in Nigeria, big ups to you – Tobi Bakre The Nation -

Model and photographer, Tobi Bakre, has taken to his Twitter page to laud Nigerians who have managed to stay sane despite all the drama that has enveloped the country lately.

Bakre said, on Monday, that it is amazing how positive Nigerians ... Model and photographer, Tobi Bakre, has taken to his Twitter page to laud Nigerians who have managed to stay sane despite all the drama that has enveloped the country lately.Bakre said, on Monday, that it is amazing how positive Nigerians ...



News Credibility Score: 99%