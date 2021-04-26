Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nine police officers and two vigilante members killed by bandits in Kebbi
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits on Sunday April 26, killed a divisional police officer and eight other officers in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State for trying to repel them.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

