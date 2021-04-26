Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

5 Soldies feared killed in fresh attack by gunmen on security formation in Rivers
Independent Television  - Five soldiers are feared killed in a fresh attack carried out by gunmen on a security formation in Rivers State. The gunmen this morning attacked the camp at Abua, in Abua-Odual Local Government Area, killing the officers.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

