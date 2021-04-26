NGX key market indices open week with 0.04% growth — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The nation’s bourse resumed for the week positive with a growth of 0.04 per cent on sustained positive investors sentiment. Specifically, the All-Share Index advanced by 0.04 per cent or 16.71 points to close at 39,318.52 from 39,301.82 posted on Friday ...



News Credibility Score: 50%