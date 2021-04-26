Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Covid 19: FG Set To Announce New Travel Restrictions Over Deaths In India, Brazil, Turkey
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – Recent developments in India, Brazil and Turkey where the death toll keeps rising owing to the latest variants of COVID-19 may compel the Federal Government to issue travel advisory on international flights coming from these countries in the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: FG to impose travel restrictions on India, Brazil, Turkey The Nation:
COVID-19: FG to impose travel restrictions on India, Brazil, Turkey
Nigeria to announce new travel restrictions over India, Brazil, Turkey COVID-19 deaths The Sun:
Nigeria to announce new travel restrictions over India, Brazil, Turkey COVID-19 deaths
FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Brazil, India over COVID-19 Ripples Nigeria:
FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Brazil, India over COVID-19
COVID-19: Don’t travel to India, Brazil, others experiencing 3rd wave- Committee News Diary Online:
COVID-19: Don’t travel to India, Brazil, others experiencing 3rd wave- Committee
COVID-19: Don’t travel to India, Brazil, others experiencing 3rd wave- Committee The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Don’t travel to India, Brazil, others experiencing 3rd wave- Committee
COVID-19: Nigeria To Announce New Travel Restrictions To India, Brazil, Turkey Naija News:
COVID-19: Nigeria To Announce New Travel Restrictions To India, Brazil, Turkey


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 8 hours ago
3 We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info