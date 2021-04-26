Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned that Nigerians will regret it if the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami is removed from office.
Nigerians had continually mounted pressure on the presidency to sack the minister ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You The Cable:
You'll regret it if Pantami is removed, Gumi warns Nigerians
We Need More Pantamis In Power– Gumi “Don’t Remove Him The Nigeria Lawyer:
We Need More Pantamis In Power– Gumi “Don’t Remove Him
Nigeria needs more Pantami’s in Power – Gumi The News Guru:
Nigeria needs more Pantami’s in Power – Gumi
Sheikh Gumi to Nigerians: You will regret it if Pantami is removed Lailas News:
Sheikh Gumi to Nigerians: You will regret it if Pantami is removed
Sheikh Gumi to Nigerians: You will regret it if Pantami is removed » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Sheikh Gumi to Nigerians: You will regret it if Pantami is removed » NEWS
Nigeria Needs More People Like Pantami In Power – Gumi Studio CB55:
Nigeria Needs More People Like Pantami In Power – Gumi


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 16 hours ago
4 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
7 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info