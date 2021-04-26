Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
News photo The Guardian  - Kogi government said on Monday that it spent N2.9 billion on payment of gratuity and monthly pensions to its retired civil servants in the first quarter

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi govt pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension Vanguard News:
Kogi govt pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
Kogi Govt Spends N3bn On Pensions, Gratuities In Q1 2021 Leadership:
Kogi Govt Spends N3bn On Pensions, Gratuities In Q1 2021
Nearly N3 billion spent on pensions, gratuity in 2021 - Kogi Govt Premium Times:
Nearly N3 billion spent on pensions, gratuity in 2021 - Kogi Govt
Kogi Govt. Pays Retirees N2.9bn Gratuity, Pension Independent:
Kogi Govt. Pays Retirees N2.9bn Gratuity, Pension
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension Prompt News:
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension News Diary Online:
Kogi govt. pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension The Street Journal:
Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension
Kogi govt spends N2.9bn on pensions, gratuity payment Pulse Nigeria:
Kogi govt spends N2.9bn on pensions, gratuity payment


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 8 hours ago
3 We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info