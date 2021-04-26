Police confirm kidnap case in Osun

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News,
1 day ago
|
5
|
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago