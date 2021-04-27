Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

37 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 26
News photo Naija Loaded  - 37 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 26 37 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-26 Ogun-4 Kaduna-2 Rivers-2 Kwara-2 Edo-1

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

