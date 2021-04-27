Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga”, By Reuben Abati
News photo Prompt News  - “Omo, wetin dey shele. What’s gwan man?” “Helloooo. Are you okay?” “Yeah, yeah, my bro” “Can you speak English? I don’t get your drift. All these your what’s gwan, and yeah, yeah, I hope you have not gone to take your thing again.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#OpEd: “Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga” By Reuben Abati Sahara Reporters:
#OpEd: “Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga” By Reuben Abati
The Cable:
'Country hard, scatter scatter… jaga jaga'
“Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga”, By Reuben Abati Premium Times:
“Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga”, By Reuben Abati
Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga Ripples Nigeria:
Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga
‘Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga’ The Nigeria Lawyer:
‘Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga’
‘Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga’ The News:
‘Country Hard, Scatter Scatter… Jaga Jaga’


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 9 hours ago
4 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 19 hours ago
5 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info