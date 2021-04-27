Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso
Sahara Reporters  - In collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), the police have intercepted 480 suspected illegal migrants in the Upper East region of Ghana.
This news was confirmed to Asaase News by the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Out of 507 illegal immigrants arrested in Ghana, 494 are Nigerians Nigerian Tribune:
Out of 507 illegal immigrants arrested in Ghana, 494 are Nigerians
Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso The Trent:
Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso
Ghana To Deport 480 Illegal Nigerian Immigrants KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ghana To Deport 480 Illegal Nigerian Immigrants
Ghana set to deport 480 illegal immigrants from Nigeria, Burkina Faso (Photo) 1st for Credible News:
Ghana set to deport 480 illegal immigrants from Nigeria, Burkina Faso (Photo)
Out of 507 illegal immigrants arrested in Ghana, 494 are Nigerians Instablog 9ja:
Out of 507 illegal immigrants arrested in Ghana, 494 are Nigerians
Julia Blaise Blog:
Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso in Ghana
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Ghanaian Authorities Arrest 480 Illegal Migrants From Nigeria And Burkina Faso


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
5 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List - Not Just OK, 12 hours ago
7 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Covid 19: FG Set To Announce New Travel Restrictions Over Deaths In India, Brazil, Turkey - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info