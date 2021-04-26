Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Give women your heart not money - Reno Omokri tells men how to find true love
Dockays World  - Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has advised men to shun monetary methods of winning a woman over.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

If a relationship cost you money, it isn’t love – Reno Omokri The Info NG:
If a relationship cost you money, it isn’t love – Reno Omokri
If A Relationship Costs You Money, It Isn’t Love — Reno Omokri Tells Men Naija on Point:
If A Relationship Costs You Money, It Isn’t Love — Reno Omokri Tells Men
If A Relationship Costs You Money, It Isn’t Love — Reno Omokri Tells Men » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
If A Relationship Costs You Money, It Isn’t Love — Reno Omokri Tells Men » Newzandar News
"If relationship cost you money then there Gist Reel:
"If relationship cost you money then there's no love" - Reno Omokri
If a relationship costs you money, it isn’t love — Reno Omokri tells men Instablog 9ja:
If a relationship costs you money, it isn’t love — Reno Omokri tells men
“If a relationship costs you money, it isn’t love” — Reno Omokri tells men Correct Kid:
“If a relationship costs you money, it isn’t love” — Reno Omokri tells men


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 9 hours ago
4 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 19 hours ago
5 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info