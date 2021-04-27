Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EPL: Carragher makes claim on Iheanacho after Leicester City defeated Crystal Palace
News photo Daily Post  - Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed that Kelechi Iheanacho can be Leicester City's long-term solution when Jamie Vardy eventually

1 FULL LIST: CBN approves 10 additional IMTOs to boost diaspora remittances - The Cable, 24 hours ago
2 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Injustice, failed family system responsible for insecurity, says Okorocha - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
5 Over 50 villages deserted due to bandits' attacks, says Niger governor - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 11 hours ago
8 Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
10 Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
