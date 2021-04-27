Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EPL: Carragher makes claim on Iheanacho after Leicester City defeated Crystal Palace
Daily Post
- Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed that Kelechi Iheanacho can be Leicester City's long-term solution when Jamie Vardy eventually
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Eze Rues Crystal Palace Defeat To Leicester City
The Guardian:
Red-hot Iheanacho seals Leicester fightback to sink Palace
Naija Loaded:
ON FIRE!! Iheanacho Scores Again As Leicester City Beat Crystal Palace (Watch Highlight)
Daily Nigerian:
Iheanacho helps Leicester City to 2-1 win against Crystal Palace
My Celebrity & I:
We Want Kelechi’s Statue’- Leicester City Fans Hail Iheanacho Stunner In Win Vs Palace
The Street Journal:
Red-hot Iheanacho seals Leicester fightback to sink Palace
Gist 36:
Iheanacho Scores A Stunner Against Crystal Palace Yesterday (Video)
1st for Credible News:
Iheanacho grabs 14th goal in 14 matches to lead Leicester to victory over Crystal Palace
Tori News:
Iheanacho Scores A Stunner Against Crystal Palace Yesterday (Video)
Brila:
We can’t talk about champions league at the moment – Iheanacho
More Picks
1
FULL LIST: CBN approves 10 additional IMTOs to boost diaspora remittances -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
2
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Injustice, failed family system responsible for insecurity, says Okorocha -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
4
Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace -
Channels Television,
16 hours ago
5
Over 50 villages deserted due to bandits' attacks, says Niger governor -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
22 hours ago
7
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
8
Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
9
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
10
Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...