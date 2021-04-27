Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Kaduna State Government said on Monday that it would spend N1.6 billion on provision of school uniforms to pupils and students in 2021.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner The Herald:
Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner
Kaduna to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner The Eagle Online:
Kaduna to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner
Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner News Diary Online:
Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner
Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner The News Guru:
Kaduna govt. to spend N1.6b on school uniforms – Commissioner
We’ll spend N1.6bn on school uniforms – Kaduna Commissioner PM News:
We’ll spend N1.6bn on school uniforms – Kaduna Commissioner
Kaduna govt to spend N1.6bn on school uniforms Daily Nigerian:
Kaduna govt to spend N1.6bn on school uniforms
El-Rufai To Spend N1.6b On School Uniforms Whilst Terrorists Demand N800m On Greenfield Varsity Students Naija News:
El-Rufai To Spend N1.6b On School Uniforms Whilst Terrorists Demand N800m On Greenfield Varsity Students


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 9 hours ago
4 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 19 hours ago
5 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info