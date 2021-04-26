Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you - Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer J. Martins has reacted to some of the recent happenings in the country which has led to an outcry.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you – Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan Yaba Left Online:
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you – Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you -- Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan Instablog 9ja:
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you -- Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you – Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan Naija Parrot:
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you – Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan
Salone:
Freedom of Speech Enjoyed During Your Stay As President Is No Longer Available, forgive Those Who Betrayed You – Singer J. Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you - Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan Monte Oz Live:
Freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as President is no longer available, forgive those who betrayed you - Singer J. Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan
Freedom of Speech Enjoyed During Your Stay As President Is No Longer Available, forgive Those Who Betrayed You - Singer J. Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan Tori News:
Freedom of Speech Enjoyed During Your Stay As President Is No Longer Available, forgive Those Who Betrayed You - Singer J. Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 11 hours ago
4 Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable, 17 hours ago
9 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info