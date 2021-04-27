Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates 44th birthday with new photos

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nollywood actress and media personnel, Omotunde Adebowale-David popularly known as Lolo or Adaku has taken to social media to celebrate her 44th birthday ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNollywood actress and media personnel, Omotunde Adebowale-David popularly known as Lolo or Adaku has taken to social media to celebrate her 44th birthday ...



News Credibility Score: 90%