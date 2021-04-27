Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List
Not Just OK  - Bose Ogulu aka Mama Burna on Monday, hit another milestone as she made the Billboard 2021 International Power Players List.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Burna Boy's mum makes Billboard's 2021 'International Power Players' list
Burna Boy The Punch:
Burna Boy's mother makes Billboard's 2021 International Power Players list
Burna Boy’s mum makes Billboard’s 2021 ‘International Power Players’ list The Nation:
Burna Boy’s mum makes Billboard’s 2021 ‘International Power Players’ list
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard Yaba Left Online:
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard
Major! Bose Ogulu is on Billboard’s 2021 “International Power Players” List 👏 Bella Naija:
Major! Bose Ogulu is on Billboard’s 2021 “International Power Players” List 👏
Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu named Billboard’s International Power Player PM News:
Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu named Billboard’s International Power Player
Burna Boy Pulse Nigeria:
Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard
Billboard Includes Burna Boy EE Live:
Billboard Includes Burna Boy's Mother in International Power Players List
Burna Boy Gist Reel:
Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard
Bose Ogulu Makes Billboard TW Magazine:
Bose Ogulu Makes Billboard's 2021 International Power Player List
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard » Newzandar News
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard Naija Parrot:
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu named one of the International Power Players by Billboard


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
5 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List - Not Just OK, 12 hours ago
7 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Covid 19: FG Set To Announce New Travel Restrictions Over Deaths In India, Brazil, Turkey - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info