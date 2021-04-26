Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria is too exciting: Massive reactions as man says most Nigerians won't like Canada because it is boring
Legit  - A man who is of the opinion that Nigerians will find Canada boring has got people talking on social media. Many say that they would rather be bored over there.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Canada is more boring, most Nigerians will not like it - Man says Lailas News:
Canada is more boring, most Nigerians will not like it - Man says
Most Nigerians won’t like Canada because it’s too boring – US-based Nigerian man Correct NG:
Most Nigerians won’t like Canada because it’s too boring – US-based Nigerian man
“Canada is more boring, Most Nigerians will not like it when they go there”- Man says Newzandar News:
“Canada is more boring, Most Nigerians will not like it when they go there”- Man says
"Canada is more boring, Most Nigerians will not like it when they go there"- Man says Gist Reel:
"Canada is more boring, Most Nigerians will not like it when they go there"- Man says
‘Canada Is More Boring, Most Nigerians Will Not Like It When They Go There’ – Nigerian Man Claims Naija on Point:
‘Canada Is More Boring, Most Nigerians Will Not Like It When They Go There’ – Nigerian Man Claims
“Most Nigerians Won’t Like Canada When They Go There, Its Boring” -Nigerian Man Writes Gist 36:
“Most Nigerians Won’t Like Canada When They Go There, Its Boring” -Nigerian Man Writes
"Most Nigerians Won’t Like Canada When They Go There, Its Boring" -Nigerian Man Writes Tori News:
"Most Nigerians Won’t Like Canada When They Go There, Its Boring" -Nigerian Man Writes


   More Picks
1 “I sold corn and fuel to survive” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke emotional as she recounts her struggles before fame (video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 7 hours ago
4 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
9 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Woman left with swollen eyes after allegedly being beaten by her husband for starting a business (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info