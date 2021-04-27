Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Viktoh laments how his friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are envious of his success
News photo Gist Reel  - Viktoh recalls how 3 years down the lane he suffered financially yet received no help from his friends, yet the same friends are envious of his success.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Viktoh laments how his friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are envious of his success Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Viktoh laments how his friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are envious of his success
Singer Viktoh narrates how friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are now envious of him Pulse Nigeria:
Singer Viktoh narrates how friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are now envious of him
Singer Viktoh speaks on how friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are now envious of his success Lailas News:
Singer Viktoh speaks on how friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are now envious of his success
Singer Viktoh bitterly laments as friends who left when he was down, are now envious of his success Instablog 9ja:
Singer Viktoh bitterly laments as friends who left when he was down, are now envious of his success
Viktoh recounts how friends left him when he went broke 1st for Credible News:
Viktoh recounts how friends left him when he went broke
Singer Viktoh laments how his friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are envious of his success » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Singer Viktoh laments how his friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are envious of his success » Newzandar News
Singer Viktoh Speaks On How Friends Are Envious Of His Success Tori News:
Singer Viktoh Speaks On How Friends Are Envious Of His Success


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 11 hours ago
4 Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable, 17 hours ago
9 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info