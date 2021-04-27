Boko Haram hoists flags in captured Niger villages — Gov Bello Vanguard News - …Says not even Abuja is safe anymore …Displaced women being forcefully taken as wives By Wole Mosadomi Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, yesterday said Boko Haram had already infiltrated the state and had not only hoisted their flags in captured ...



