Gunmen in white bus kill two soldiers, a civilian at checkpoint in Ebonyi
News photo Vanguard News  - THERE seems to be uneasiness in Ebonyi State, following the shooting of two soldiers and a civilian at a checkpoint in the State.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

