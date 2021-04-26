Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


May We Never Give Birth To Such Children - Nigerians Blast Dencia For Calling Her Mother 'USELESS'
Naija News  - Nigerians on social media have blasted Singer and CEO of Whitenicious, Dencia, for calling her mother useless on her instastories.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer Dencia talks about her mother, calls her "useless" Yaba Left Online:
Singer Dencia talks about her mother, calls her "useless"
My Mom Is So Childish And Useless – Dencia KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Mom Is So Childish And Useless – Dencia
Nigerians Blast Dencia for Calling Her Mother ‘USELESS’ » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Nigerians Blast Dencia for Calling Her Mother ‘USELESS’ » Newzandar News
"My mom is so childish and useless just as I am" - Singer, Dencia Gist Reel:
"My mom is so childish and useless just as I am" - Singer, Dencia
Singer Dencia talks about her mother Instablog 9ja:
Singer Dencia talks about her mother
Nigerians Tori News:
Nigerians 'Flog' Singer Dencia for Saying Her Mom Is Childish And Useless
Nigerians continue to blast Dencia for calling her mother Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians continue to blast Dencia for calling her mother 'USELESS' - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 11 hours ago
4 Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable, 17 hours ago
9 Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info