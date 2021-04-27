Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Some forces planning to release doctored videos of minister, says Pantami's aide
The Cable
- Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson to Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, says there are plans by “forces of evil” to release doctored videos of the minister.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
4
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
5
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List -
Not Just OK,
12 hours ago
7
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Covid 19: FG Set To Announce New Travel Restrictions Over Deaths In India, Brazil, Turkey -
Independent,
24 hours ago
10
Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
