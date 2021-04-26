Post News
News at a Glance
Singer J Martins begs former President Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians
Pulse Nigeria
- The music star appeals to Jonathan to forgive all those who betrayed him at the end of his tenure.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
‘Forgive Nigerians who called you names’ – J. Martins begs Jonathan
Too Xclusive:
J.Martins Begs Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigeria
Information Nigeria:
Singer J Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigerians
The News Guru:
J Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians
Naija News:
Forgive Those Who Betrayed You – Singer, J Martins Begs Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Over Heightened Insecurity
Newzandar News:
Forgive Those Who Betrayed You And Bless Nigeria – J. Martins Begs Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
Anaedo Online:
Insecurity: Singer J Martins Pleads With Ex-President Goodluck To Forgive Nigerians
1st for Credible News:
J. Martins: Nigerians enjoyed democracy under ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan
Tunde Ednut:
J.Martins Begs Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigeria
More Picks
1
Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells FG -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
1 day ago
5
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
6
Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
8
Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
