Update: Bayern Munich confirm Julian Nagelsmann new coach, will begin his new role on July 1
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - RB Leipzig manager, Julian Nagelsmann has been confirmed as the new head coach of Bayern Munich and will begin his new role on July 1.

 

Both RB Leipzig and Bayern announced the decisio

