So much bad news in Nigeria every day, we’ve become numb to it – Banky W

1
Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit,
22 hours ago
3
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership,
11 hours ago
4
Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
5
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ - Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News,
21 hours ago
7
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official - Premium Times,
17 hours ago
8
Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now - The Cable,
17 hours ago
9
Gbajabiamila tackles banks over hidden charges, exploitative marketing - Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
10
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago