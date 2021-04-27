Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governors are reporting the killings like journalists and lamenting like CSOs - Senator Shehu Sani
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Shehu Sani says state governors are now reporting about killings in their states like journalists and lamenting like Civil Society Organizations.

 

He shared this thought on his

