Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns
News photo Vanguard News  - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned in strong terms that darkness awaits Nigeria if attacks on citadel of learning don’t stop.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Darkness awaits us if attacks on schools continue, says Atiku The Punch:
Darkness awaits us if attacks on schools continue, says Atiku
We must end attacks on our citadels of learning to avert catastrophe – Atiku Business Day:
We must end attacks on our citadels of learning to avert catastrophe – Atiku
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns The Street Journal:
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns
Attack on citadel of learning, a catastrophe – Atiku PM News:
Attack on citadel of learning, a catastrophe – Atiku
Attack on citadel of learning, a catastrophe – Atiku The News Guru:
Attack on citadel of learning, a catastrophe – Atiku
Darkness Awaits Us If Attacks On Schools Continue, Says Atiku Inside Business Nigeria:
Darkness Awaits Us If Attacks On Schools Continue, Says Atiku
Darkness awaits us if attacks on schools continue, says Atiku —————— Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for an end to the attacks on schools in Nigeria to prevent the country from plunging int... Nigerian Eye:
Darkness awaits us if attacks on schools continue, says Atiku —————— Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for an end to the attacks on schools in Nigeria to prevent the country from plunging int...
Darkness awaits Nigeria if nothing is done to halt attacks on citadels of learning – Atiku The Point:
Darkness awaits Nigeria if nothing is done to halt attacks on citadels of learning – Atiku
Abduction Of Students: Atiku Warns Of Looming Darkness The New Diplomat:
Abduction Of Students: Atiku Warns Of Looming Darkness
Darkness Awaits Us If We Do Not End Attacks On Our Schools — Atiku News Probe:
Darkness Awaits Us If We Do Not End Attacks On Our Schools — Atiku


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerian Army confirms death of commander, soldiers in Boko Haram attack - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Over 50 villages deserted due to bandits' attacks, says Niger governor - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in Shiroro LG, Niger gov raises the alarm - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Registration: JAMB introduces USSD code - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Update: Bayern Munich confirm Julian Nagelsmann new coach, will begin his new role on July 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 So much bad news in Nigeria every day, we've become numb to it - Banky W - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info