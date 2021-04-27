Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oh Jonathan! The freedom of speech we experienced under you is no longer there - J Martins writes Ex-President
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Singer, song writer and producer, J Martins has written ex-president Goodluck Jonathan asking him to forgive those who betrayed him and pray for Nigeria.J Martins who made the plea on his IG page started out by telling Jonathan that the freedom of ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Forgive Nigerians who called you names’ – J. Martins begs Jonathan The Cable:
‘Forgive Nigerians who called you names’ – J. Martins begs Jonathan
Please Forgive Nigerians – Singer J Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan Naija Loaded:
Please Forgive Nigerians – Singer J Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan
J.Martins Begs Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigeria Too Xclusive:
J.Martins Begs Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigeria
Speech Freedom Is No Longer Available – J. Martins Begs Jonathan For Forgiveness Igbere TV News:
Speech Freedom Is No Longer Available – J. Martins Begs Jonathan For Forgiveness
Singer J Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigerians Information Nigeria:
Singer J Martins Begs Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigerians
J Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians The News Guru:
J Martins begs Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians
Jonathan O Jonathan The Freedom Of Speech We Enjoyed During Term As President Is No Longer Available – J.Martins KOKO TV Nigeria:
Jonathan O Jonathan The Freedom Of Speech We Enjoyed During Term As President Is No Longer Available – J.Martins
Singer J Martins begs former President Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians Pulse Nigeria:
Singer J Martins begs former President Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians
Forgive Those Who Betrayed You – Singer, J Martins Begs Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Over Heightened Insecurity Naija News:
Forgive Those Who Betrayed You – Singer, J Martins Begs Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Over Heightened Insecurity
Insecurity: Singer J Martins Pleads With Ex-President Goodluck To Forgive Nigerians Anaedo Online:
Insecurity: Singer J Martins Pleads With Ex-President Goodluck To Forgive Nigerians
"The freedom of speech we enjoyed during his tenure is unavailable now" - Singer, J Martins reflects on Jonathan Gist Reel:
"The freedom of speech we enjoyed during his tenure is unavailable now" - Singer, J Martins reflects on Jonathan's administration
J. Martins: Nigerians enjoyed democracy under ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan 1st for Credible News:
J. Martins: Nigerians enjoyed democracy under ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan
“The Freedom Of Speech We Enjoyed During His Tenure Is Unavailable Now” – Singer, J Martins Reflects On Jonathan’s Administration Naija on Point:
“The Freedom Of Speech We Enjoyed During His Tenure Is Unavailable Now” – Singer, J Martins Reflects On Jonathan’s Administration
J.Martins Begs Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigeria Tunde Ednut:
J.Martins Begs Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan To Forgive Nigeria
“The freedom of speech we enjoyed during his tenure is unavailable now” – Singer, J Martins reflects on Jonathan’s administration Newzandar News:
“The freedom of speech we enjoyed during his tenure is unavailable now” – Singer, J Martins reflects on Jonathan’s administration


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
3 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 Rising Music Act, Victony Involved In A Ghastly Motor Accident, Set To Undergo Surgery - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
7 Ghana Police Arrest 480 Illegal Immigrants From Nigeria, Burkina Faso - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 PASAN/JUSUN Strike: Lagos Assembly urges governors to ensure full scale autonomy for judiciary, legislature - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
9 We’ll Continue Working With Police, Other Security Agencies To Secure Oyo- Makinde - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 INSECURITY: Enough is enough, declare state of emergency in schools now, Atiku tells govt - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info