News at a Glance
Suspected herdsmen attack IDP camp, kill seven, we lost over 70 people in two weeks, says Benue gov
Nigerian Tribune
- Suspected herdsmen attack IDP camp, kill seven, we lost over 70 people in two weeks, says Benue gov
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
6 killed, others injured as gunmen attack Benue IDP camp
The Nation:
No attack at IDP camps in Anambra – official
Leadership:
Gunmen Attack Benue IDPs' Camp, Kill 7
Vanguard News:
Suspected herdsmen attack IDPs camp, kill 7 ― Ortom
Daily Times:
Benue IDPs’ Camp Attacked,7 Killed
The Guardian:
Ortom laments Monday’s attack on IDPs camp
The Cable:
Ortom asks Buhari to declare state of emergency as 'herdsmen' kill 7 in Benue IDP camp
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Photos of IDPs fleeing after suspected herdsmen attacked camp in Benue and killed 10
Signal:
Gunmen Kill 6 in Attack on Benue IDP Camp
TVC News:
#NewsFlash: Seven Internally Displaced Persons found dead after herders' attack on Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons' camp in Makurdi Local Area of Benue State.
News Break:
Gunmen Kill Six, Injure Many In Attack On Benue IDP Camp
News Diary Online:
No attack at IDP camps in Anambra – official
The Eagle Online:
Gunmen attack Benue IDP camp, many feared killed
Nigerian Eye:
Ortom asks Buhari to declare state of emergency as ‘herdsmen’ kill 7 in Benue IDP camp
News Wire NGR:
Gunmen have reportedly killed six people in an attack on a camp for internally displaced people in Abagena, along Makurdi-Lafia highway in Benue state.
The News Guru:
Ortom in tears as herdsmen militiamen kill seven Internally Displaced Persons
Pulse Nigeria:
No attack at IDP camps in Anambra – Official
Prompt News:
No attack at IDP camps in Anambra – official
The Street Journal:
Ortom laments Monday’s attack on IDPs camp
More Picks
1
Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
4
Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
5
Nigeria expecting 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - Official -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List -
Not Just OK,
12 hours ago
7
Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Covid 19: FG Set To Announce New Travel Restrictions Over Deaths In India, Brazil, Turkey -
Independent,
24 hours ago
10
Yahaya Bello to army: I know you're capable -- please end insecurity now -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
