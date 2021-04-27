Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots
News Diary Online  - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Tuesday in Abuja winged two fighter as well as two combat helicopter pilots, having successfully completed their basic flying [...]

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAF wings four new pilots The Nation:
NAF wings four new pilots
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots The Guardian:
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots
PHOTO: Nigerian Air Force wings pilots in Abuja Vanguard News:
PHOTO: Nigerian Air Force wings pilots in Abuja
Insurgency; NAF wings four new pilots The Sun:
Insurgency; NAF wings four new pilots
NAF Wings 2 Fighter, 2 Combat Helicopter Pilots Independent:
NAF Wings 2 Fighter, 2 Combat Helicopter Pilots
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots The Street Journal:
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots Prompt News:
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots Pulse Nigeria:
NAF wings 2 fighter, 2 combat helicopter pilots
Nigeria Air Force Wings Four New Pilots Affairs TV:
Nigeria Air Force Wings Four New Pilots


   More Picks
1 Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, raises alarm over plans by some persons to release doctored videos against him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Darkness awaits us if we don’t end attacks on our citadels of learning — Atiku warns - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
4 Bose Ogulu aka ‘Mama Burna’ Makes Billboard 2021 International Power Players List - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
5 Kano government closes Bagauda Technical College over 'disturbing security report' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria to impose travel ban on India, Brazil and Turkey - Presidential Steering Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Osinbajo Reveals Reason For Current Attacks, Other Challenges In Nigeria - Naija News, 9 hours ago
8 Insecurity: US Secretary of State to have virtual meeting with Buhari - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 day ago
9 Ondo State Govt retrieves three vehicles from former Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Three police officers dismissed from service for extortion in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info